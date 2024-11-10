DeKalb County

Brookhaven police investigating man shot, killed outside of Blackburn Park

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Blackburn Park The Brookhaven Police Department is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The Brookhaven Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man found outside Blackburn Park in Brookhaven on Saturday.

Police say just after 5 p.m. on Saturday, they responded to an injured person call at Blackburn Park.

When they arrived, they found a “young adult” man suffering from what they are saying is an apparent life-threatening gunshot wound.

Medical personnel rendered aid, but the man died on scene from his injuries.

Motive is unclear at this time. BPD officials say they are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.

