Brookhaven ‘Paint the Park’ set for Oct. 5 at Blackburn Park

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Aspiring artists and seasoned painters alike are invited to capture the natural beauty of Blackburn Park during the City of Brookhaven’s annual Paint the Park event on Sunday, Oct. 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The community tradition transforms the park’s north pavilion near Ashford Dunwoody Road into an outdoor art studio, according to a release from the city.

This free event welcomes participants of every age and skill level to create original artwork inspired by the park’s scenic surroundings.

The event will include:

Free art supplies and canvases provided on a first-come, first-served basis;

Complimentary King of Pops treats;

Professional face painting;

Prize competition with awards in three age categories: seven and under, 8-13, and 14+

The event takes place at Blackburn Park’s north pavilion, located at 3493 Ashford Dunwoody Road in Brookhaven.

