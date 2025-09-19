Serial Post Office burglars wanted in 4 Georgia counties

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators are searching for a pair of suspects they believe stole mail from U.S. Post Offices in at least four counties.

Meriwether County officials say two people broke into the Post Office in Gay, Georgia early on Sept. 8.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The suspects were able to get into the main mail processing area and steal an undisclosed amount of mail.

Investigators say the same suspects are believed to be responsible for mail thefts at U.S. Post Offices in Fayette, Pike and Monroe counties.

Local authorities and U.S. Postal Service inspectors are working to identify and arrest the suspects.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officials are telling those in the Gay area to be vigilant about mail they were supposed to have received and watch financial records for any suspicious purchases or banking records.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators should call 706-672-4236 or 706-672-4489.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group