Brookhaven announces plans for library replacement

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The city of Brookhaven is in the planning stages of a new library.

The library would be built to replace the current library near the intersection of Apple Valley Road and Druid Hills Road.

City officials say the new library will be double the size of the current library and will have more modern amenities.

Construction will cost about $388,000, according to a news release.

Brookhaven residents previewed the design at Brookhaven City Hall last month.

It is unclear when the library will be completed.

