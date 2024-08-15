Brookhaven announces plans for library replacement

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The city of Brookhaven is in the planning stages of a new library.
The library would be built to replace the current library near the intersection of Apple Valley Road and Druid Hills Road.
City officials say the new library will be double the size of the current library and will have more modern amenities.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Construction will cost about $388,000, according to a news release.
Brookhaven residents previewed the design at Brookhaven City Hall last month.
It is unclear when the library will be completed.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Vehicle crashes into CVS store in another ATM smash-and-grab theft attempt
- 15-month-old boy dies after mom leaves fentanyl next to car seat, bed
- ‘It just broke my spirit.’: Man sues Rick Ross after having no wheelchair access to yearly car show
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group