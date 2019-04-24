DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned two people have died after a shooting in DeKalb County Wednesday.
Channel 2's Sophia Choi is at the scene of the shooting at an apartment complex off Russwood Avenue in Stone Mountain.
Police told Choi that the victims may have been involved in "risky behavior, possibly drug activity."
Officers found possible harzard materials during the investigation and have evacuated nearby apartments as a precaution.
We're working to learn when neighbors can return to their apartments as officers investigate, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
Firefighter in hazmat suit getting hosed off at shooting scene @ItsInDeKalb. 2 dead. Update LIVE @wsbtv 5pm pic.twitter.com/QX38iS2LLb— Sophia Choi (@SophiaWSB) April 24, 2019
DeKalb police told Choi they received a call for shots fired around 2 p.m. this afternoon. When they arrived, they found two men in their 20s with bullet wounds.
"When we arrived we saw a subject down on the ground, he had been shot. When we searched the area, we found a second subject at the apartments in the breezeway," a spokeperson said.
Scene of double shooting @ItsInDeKalb. I’m live with the hunt for suspects next @wsbtv 4pm pic.twitter.com/sbWAhT2CaG— Sophia Choi (@SophiaWSB) April 24, 2019
