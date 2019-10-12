BREAKING: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at DeKalb County motel, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police say 1 person was killed and another injured in a shooting at a motel on Memorial Drive.
The shooting happened Saturday night inside a room at the Scottish Inns.
We have a reporter and a photographer at the scene working to gather more information on this developing story.
Police have not released the name of the victim. The person who was injured was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Police said they think the two people got into a fight and shot each other.
Channel 2's Christian Jennings is at the scene, where several law enforcement vehicles are in the parking lot.
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION: @DeKalbCountyPD on scene of deadly shooting at Scottish Inns. One person dead. Another person taken to hospital. pic.twitter.com/A3svptK6OZ— Christian Jennings (@CJenningsWSB) October 12, 2019
The investigation is ongoing.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}