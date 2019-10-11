  • Metro Atlanta city just weeks away from running out of water, officials say

    By: Richard Elliot

    Updated:

    VILLA RICA, Ga. - The city of Villa Rica has about three weeks left of water in its reservoirs because of what officials are calling a "flash drought."

    Channel 2's Richard Elliot was in Douglas County, where a few weeks ago, the reservoirs started to dry up.

    Georgia is currently in the worst drought since 2016.

    Elliot talked to the city manager about what officials plan to do about the lack of water, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories