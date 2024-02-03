Boil water advisory issued for thousands of DeKalb residents following water main break

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A boil water advisory has been issued for 15,000 DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management customers.

DWM officials said the advisory was issued out of an abundance of caution as crews continue to repair the broken water main on McLendon Drive.

The areas affected by the advisory are the area bounded by Scott Boulevard on the north, Avondale Road through Old Rockbridge Road on the south, Interstate 285 on the east and DeKalb Industrial Way on the west.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

DWM added that customers can pick up bottled water near the intersection of McLendon Drive and North Avenue while under the advisory.

Crews have been working on the water main break since Friday morning. A tree crew was able to remove a large tree at the site of the break so that crews would have better access to it.

DWM also thanked a woman who brought dinner to the crews as they continued into Friday night.

RELATED STORIES

“We are grateful to Ms. Sruti Nuthalapati for providing our crews pizza as they work diligently to repair the water main,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said.

It is unclear when the repairs will be completed and when the advisory will be lifted.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN RELATED NEWS:

Schools, businesses affected after water main break causes disruption in Decatur City schools of Decatur ended up canceling classes for the day, Channel 2 Action News Steve Gehlbach has learned.

©2023 Cox Media Group