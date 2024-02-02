Water main break described as ‘gusher’ after awaking Friday morning in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Thousands are without water in DeKalb County.

No word yet on when they’ll restore service. One resident told Channel 2 Action News Berndt Petersen you take water for granted until you don’t have any.

Nobody had any, at least out of their faucets. It was all in the street.

Folks living along McLendon Drive in DeKalb County woke up to what they described as a “gusher.”

“I came up as it was getting light and saw the rushing water,” homeowner Kim Piper told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen.

The trouble started under the road in the 800 block, where DeKalb Watershed Management says a pipe broke.

Quiet streets quickly resembled raging rivers with thousands of gallons outside the homes but from most of the faucets inside — barely a drop.

“There’s nothing. No water out of it,” neighbor Ramee Fullo said.

“We have a trickle. I got enough to make a pot of coffee this morning. That was important,” neighbor Diane Dunet said.

Emergency repairs were underway right away from NewsDrone 2, you can see crews hard at work in and around a huge hole that was a good 30-feet across and several feet deep.

Some homeowners no water — others no lights. The break compromised a power pole — so the power company had to shut it down.

A large tree was in danger of toppling because the water washed away the ground it was rooted in.

After noon, the county brought in a pallet of bottled water for residents left high and dry. But locals say they won’t forget what this all looked like Friday morning.

“From the top of McLendon, down on Vista Brook, and toward Vine. It was like a tumultuous river,” Piper said.

The cause of the break is unknown.

