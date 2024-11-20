Body found after fire under bridge near I-85 in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One person was found dead after firefighters extinguished a fire under a bridge near Interstate 85 northbound in DeKalb County Tuesday night.

At 9:30 pm, DeKalb County police officers responded to I-85 northbound at the Northcrest Road bridge to reports of a vehicle accident.

When they arrived, they found several separate vehicle crashes in the area, with no major injuries reported.

Police said the accidents appeared to have been caused due to drivers looking at a fire that was started under the bridge, off the roadway.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and then found a body. The victim’s age and identity have not been released.

Several lanes of I-85 were closed due to the accidents and the investigation.

Investigators with the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office responded.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area if possible.

