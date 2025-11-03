‘The board needs to go:’ Frustrated parents take action after former DeKalb superintendent indicted

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Parents in DeKalb County are taking action after the federal indictment of the school superintendent, Dr. Devon Horton.

The DeKalb County School Board has voted to start taking bids for a forensic audit.

Parents in DeKalb County have formed a group to hold the school board accountable following the federal indictment of the school superintendent.

The district has seen four superintendents in the past six years, raising concerns about leadership stability.

“I feel as if the board needs to go,” said Phaylicia Murphy, a concerned parent.

“DeKalb has this history of kinda’ not getting it right when it comes to who is leading the school district at large,” said Ashley Johnson, who started a Facebook group called ‘Connecting the Dots’ to keep parents informed.

Parents have expressed frustration with the current DeKalb County School Board, questioning its ability to prioritize children’s needs.

Dr. Joyce Morley was the only board member who opposed Horton’s appointment, citing concerns for the community and children’s best interests.

A video shared by parents shows Dr. Horton skipping the parent drop-off line at the school, an action that has fueled further complaints.

Parents reported that despite reaching out to board members about Horton’s behavior, they received no response.

The community is now focused on the outcome of the forensic audit and the future leadership of the school district.

