Indicted DeKalb superintendent will keep being paid for 30 days

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Former DeKalb County Superintendent Devon Horton, who has been indicted on fraud charges, resigned from his position with the district on Wednesday, but will continue to receive his salary for another 30 days.

Horton’s resignation, which was accepted by the school board, will take effect in a month.

The school board also announced plans for a forensic audit.

But many parents feel they have not received clear answers on the future of those who Horton hired or why he will continue being paid.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes went to the homes of several members of the DeKalb County School Board on Thursday to see if she could answer those questions.

“Everything we told you in that press release yesterday is all I can tell you at this point,” said DeKalb School Board Chair Deirdre Pierce.

Parents say they are concerned about the people Horton hired from the school district he is accused of stealing from.

Pierce said she understands the parents’ frustrations.

“A lot of them are disappointed, understandably, but we’re standing by what we said,” she said.

“But you haven’t said what will happen,” Fernandes pressed.

“No, we can’t do that just yet. This is a process...it takes time,” Pierce responded.

Former board member Dr. Joyce Morley said the board knew this indictment was coming a year ago when they received the documents that were used to indict him.

“He hired two people within 30 days. He gave one a $48,000 raise, another $38,000, and the board approved all of these,” Morley said.

When questioned about why Horton was being paid after his resignation, Pierce suggested it was due to state law.

But Fernandes checked state law and it reads, “There is no requirement in the Fair Labor Standards Act for severance pay. Severance pay is a matter of agreement - between an employer and an employee per the employment contract.”

Parents have told Fernandes off-camera that they plan to ask Governor Brian Kemp to replace the entire school board.

