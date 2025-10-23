Former DeKalb superintendent pleads not guilty to federal fraud charges

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The now-former DeKalb County superintendent accused of trying to defraud another school district has pleaded not guilty.

Dr. Devon Horton appeared in federal court on Thursday and entered a not guilty plea, his attorneys confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.

Horton faces charges that he participated in a scheme to defraud the District 65 school system in Illinois, where he previously worked as superintendent.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Since the indictment came down, Horton has resigned from his position as superintendent, but will continue to be paid his $400,000 salary for 30 days.

School board members told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes that he was continuing to be paid according to Georgia law on severance pay. But Fernandes looked up the law and found the school district is not legally required to offer severance.

RELATED STORIES:

Horton’s attorney, Terence Campbell of Cotsirilos, Poulos & Campbell, said Horton endured threats of violence, including nooses being hung, while he was superintendent in Evanston, Ill.

“While Superintendent of the Evanston, Illinois School District, Dr. Horton tackled head-on a number of tough issues often under difficult circumstances, including having threats of violence made against him and his family, his car windows smashed – and even nooses hung at one Evanston school in an attempt to intimidate and terrorize him, presumably by people who disagreed with his educational initiatives. The truth is his leadership bettered the school system for the children and families of Evanston, just as he did in DeKalb County. Dr. Horton is eager to address his case in court and is glad that process has now begun.” — Terence Campbell

Norman C. Sauce III is currently serving as interim superintendent for the DeKalb County School District.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group