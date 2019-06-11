Apartments where wall collapsed had hundreds of previous code violations, records show

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The apartment building where part of a wall collapsed has been cited for hundreds of previoius code violations, records show.
Last week, large pieces of wood came crashing down just feet from where children were playing at The Park on Candler in DeKalb County.
Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach learned that at least 265 complaints have been filed against the property and the previous owners failed to appear in court on numerous occasions.
We're digging into what led to the nearly 300 violations -- and what is next for the property, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
