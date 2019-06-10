Roof collapses just feet away from children playing outside

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A roof collapsed just feet from where children were playing in DeKalb County.
A woman tells Channel 2's Christian Jennings she could have been killed.
"I ran in the kitchen, and 10 seconds later, I hear something say boom, boom, boom," Ciera Bennett said.
Bennett was standing on a porch with her 4-year-old cousin seconds before the front awning of her apartment building at the park on Candler Road came smashing down.
She thought a tree had fallen but not quite.
"The whole roof collapsed. I was like, 'What the hell?'" she said.
She rushed to get her three children and two young cousins out of the apartment.
"I’m just like let me, get the kids out the way 'cause I didn’t know what was going on, the ceiling, anything could have just caved on in on us," she said.
A DeKalb County firefighter told Channel 2 the wood was old and rotted. With all the rain, it collapsed.
Now, Bennett’s family has nowhere to sleep. She’s waiting on the Red Cross for help.
