All lanes blocked after vehicle crash on I-285 north in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A vehicle crash has all lanes blocked on part of Interstate 285 northbound.

According to a Georgia Department of Transportation travel alert on the 511 Georgia system, all lanes are blocked on I-285 before Glenwood Road, for exit 44.

Emergency responders are on-site working to reopen lanes as fast as they can but in the meantime, drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes and avoid the area.

The specific circumstances are not yet known.

GDOT’s alert system said the lanes are expected to be open around 6 p.m.

