‘Agitated’ DeKalb schools employee arrested, charged with terroristic threats

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County Schools employee was arrested Friday after they were charged with making terroristic threats to staff members at a district building.

A district spokesperson told Channel 2 Action News that on Friday morning, an unidentified employee was agitated and began making threats to staff at the Administrative and Instructional Complex on Mountain Industrial Blvd.

The employee was charged with obstruction and making terroristic threats.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The district did not share why the employee was mad or any additional information about the incident.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more about this situation.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group