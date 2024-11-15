ABC 20/20 profiles Rusty Sneiderman murder case in new episode tonight on Channel 2

DUNWOODY, Ga. — It was one of the most notorious murders in the Atlanta area when a father was gunned down while dropping his young son off at preschool just days after a mysterious person was seen lurking outside his home with a gun.
Co-anchor Deborah Roberts investigates the murder of Rusty Sneiderman in an all-new, gripping episode of “20/20,” Friday, Nov. 15 (9:01-11:00 p.m. EST) on Channel 2.
Loving father and successful entrepreneur Rusty Sneiderman was living in the Atlanta suburb of Dunwoody, Georgia, with his wife, Andrea, and two young children.
But everything would change when one morning, just moments after dropping his son off, Rusty was ambushed and gunned down in the parking lot.
The case captivated the nation as an extensive investigation led to the mystery gunman, Hemy Neuman. Authorities were shocked to discover that Hemy was Andrea’s supervisor at work.
The trial would include an insanity defense from Hemy, with the suggestion that a demon who sounded like the singer Barry White encouraged him to commit the murder, and questions about the nature of the relationship between Andrea and Hemy.
“20/20″ shares new evidence on the case that rocked the Atlanta suburb, as well as police interviews with Hemy and Andrea and interviews with:
- Andrew Thompson, former Dunwoody detective
- Robert James, former DeKalb County district attorney
- Jodie Fleischer, managing editor of investigative content for Cox Media Group
- Mike Petchenik, former WSB-TV reporter who covered the case
- Rusty’s friends Steve Kirschner and Josh Golub
- J. Tom Morgan, Andrea Sneiderman’s attorney
- Rusty’s father Donald Sneiderman and brother Steve Sneiderman
- Mark Potter, former DeKalb County district attorney investigator
