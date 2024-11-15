ABC 20/20 profiles Rusty Sneiderman murder case in new episode tonight on Channel 2

DUNWOODY, Ga. — It was one of the most notorious murders in the Atlanta area when a father was gunned down while dropping his young son off at preschool just days after a mysterious person was seen lurking outside his home with a gun.

Loving father and successful entrepreneur Rusty Sneiderman was living in the Atlanta suburb of Dunwoody, Georgia, with his wife, Andrea, and two young children.

But everything would change when one morning, just moments after dropping his son off, Rusty was ambushed and gunned down in the parking lot.

The case captivated the nation as an extensive investigation led to the mystery gunman, Hemy Neuman. Authorities were shocked to discover that Hemy was Andrea’s supervisor at work.

The trial would include an insanity defense from Hemy, with the suggestion that a demon who sounded like the singer Barry White encouraged him to commit the murder, and questions about the nature of the relationship between Andrea and Hemy.

