  • 7-year-old boy caught in crossfire of shooting in critical condition

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A 7-year-old boy is in the hospital after police say he was caught in the crossfire of a shooting.

    DeKalb County police tell Channel 2 Action News that the boy was shot when gunfire erupted in the 2800 block of Misty Waters Drive late Sunday night.

    We have a reporter and photographer talking to investigators about what led up to the shooting and for updates on the boy’s condition for LIVE reports on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. 

    The boy was in critical condition overnight, police said.

