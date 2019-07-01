7-year-old boy caught in crossfire of shooting in critical condition

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A 7-year-old boy is in the hospital after police say he was caught in the crossfire of a shooting.
DeKalb County police tell Channel 2 Action News that the boy was shot when gunfire erupted in the 2800 block of Misty Waters Drive late Sunday night.
for updates on the boy's condition
The boy was in critical condition overnight, police said.
