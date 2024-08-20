33-year-old man found dead on side of I-285 after caller reports man lying in the grass

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police are investigating after the body of a 33-year-old man was found along Interstate 285 in DeKalb County on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Multiple patrol cars were lined up along I-285 eastbound at Chamblee Dunwoody Road Monday evening.

The investigation began after someone called to say a person was on the ground and not moving in the grassy area of the intersection.

TRENDING STORIES:

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Police said they didn’t see any signs of foul play, but the investigation remains active.

The medical examiner will perform an autopsy on the body.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

A local nonprofit restaurant if offering crime solutions for the youth. (WSB-TV)

©2024 Cox Media Group