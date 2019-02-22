2nd metro Atlanta firefighter killed in crash in 1 day

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A 19-year-old DeKalb County firefighter was killed in a crash in Gwinnett County Thursday night.
Ethan Wootton was a passenger in a car that lost control on Stone Mountain Highway. Wootton died at the scene.
Police said the driver, Joshua Chi, crossed over the median into the westbound lanes and collided with another car around 11 p.m. Both Chi and the other driver were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
What investigators think led to the crash -- and how Wootton's fellow officers are mourning him, for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
Wootton was the second metro-Atlanta firefighter to die in a car accident on Thursday.
Rockdale County firefighter Robert Alexander Sewell III died in a crash Thursday morning on wet roads during heavy rain while he drove to work.
The investigation into the crash that killed Wootton is ongoing.
