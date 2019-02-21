  • Rainy weather being blamed for death of Rockdale firefighter

    Updated:

    ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Thursay morning's heavy rain is being blamed for the death of a Rockdale County firefighter. 

    The fire department said Robert Sewell III died while driving to work near Conyers. 

    Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more about what happened. 

    Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. for the latest on this developing story.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories