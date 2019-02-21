ATLANTA - A lab test conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation found THC in a food sample from Sandtown Middle School, where 28 students were sent to local hospitals last week after eating Valentine’s Day treats.
The GBI announced Thursday morning that its crime lab had received 46 items of food for testing from the Fulton County Schools Police Department.
“Test results of one of the items that has the appearance of cereal has revealed the presence of THC,” the GBI said in a statement.
A Fulton school police incident report indicated that some of the sickened students had eaten Rice Krispies treats and heart-shaped lollipops, among other snacks.
The GBI said it is continuing to do a “complete analysis” of all the items. It calls this investigation a priority.
Multiple parents have told Channel 2 Action News that they're still afraid to send their kids back to school.
Our investigative partners at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and AJC.com contributed to this report.
