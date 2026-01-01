5-month-old taken from hotel found safe, kidnapping charges pending against father

Rome police say they have found a 5-month-old taken by his father who does not have custody.

Police issued a child in danger alert Thursday for Harley Sparks. Officers said Julion Mazzo, the boy’s father, took him around 4:40 a.m. from the Oyo Hotel on Shorter Ave.

Around 6:15 a.m., a Rome police spokesperson told Channel 2 Action News that officers have found Sparks and that he is safe. Officers are working on reuniting the baby with his mother.

The department said kidnapping charges are pending against Mazzo.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

©2026 Cox Media Group