Mother asks how driver could be ‘so heartless’ after hitting, killing 10-year-old son and leaving

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mother wants the man accused of hitting and killing her 10-year-old son and leaving the scene to stay locked up.

Brandi Jackson is happy a Good Samaritan helped police find the man officers say caused the death of Khaleb Jackson.

Brandi Jackson told Channel 2’s Tom Jones that her son loved doing two things: Singing and playing basketball. She gave Jones a video of Khaleb belting out a tune.

Now the Thurgood Marshall Elementary School 4th grader is no longer here to do either.

His mother got emotional thinking about how much she misses him.

“Man,” she said before her emotions prevented her from finishing her thought.

It was Sunday, around 9 p.m., when Khaleb, his 14-year-old brother, and two cousins were crossing the street on Upper Riverdale Road and Garden Walk.

Police say that’s when 52-year-old David Blanchard’s car hit Khaleb.

“The car hit him and kept going,” Jackson said.

This happened near Southern Regional Hospital, just steps away from the emergency room doors.

Khaleb’s mother said Blanchard should have stopped and helped get her son to where he could get medical treatment.

“His brother and his cousins, they tried, but they’re children. Like you a grown … a grown person,” she said.

Jackson said police told her a witness saw what happened, followed Blanchard, and got his tag.

Police arrested Blanchard the next day.

During his first appearance, Clayton County Magistrate Court Judge Betrice Scott told Blanchard he faces first-degree homicide by vehicle and hit-and-run.

“You don’t have a bond right now, OK,” Scott told Blanchard, who didn’t seem to understand.

“You say I don’t have a bond?” he asked.

“No, sir,” Scott replied.

Jackson said after all he took from her, Blanchard should stay locked up.

“Like, how could you be so heartless?” Blanchard said.

The mother wants to meet the Good Samaritan who tracked down the driver and jotted down his tag number, and gave it to police.

She wants to thank that person for helping her get on the road to justice.

