Kroger launches 20% off discount fruit, vegetable program for some customers

ATLANTA — Kroger announced it was launching a new savings program to give discounts on fruits and vegetables.

The company said the Verified Savings Program gives 20% discounts on fruits and vegetables and a half-off price to Boost by Kroger Plus members who receive government assistance.

Customers who qualify for the program can sign up online using SheerID, which Kroger representatives said helps retailers verify eligibility.

To use the program and get 20% off fruits and vegetables, eligible customers just need to have a Kroger digital account and enroll in Verified Savings.

“Making fresh food more affordable and equipping more customers with free grocery delivery is an incredible step in expanding food access,” Carlo Baldan, Kroger group vice president of Fresh Merchandising, said in a statement. “With the launch of the Verified Savings program, we are thrilled to make fruits and vegetables more affordable and eliminate one more barrier to food security in our mission to end hunger.”

The company said savings are valid on all fruit and vegetable purchases through Jan. 31, 2026.

Eligible members are also able to get half-off on annual and monthly Boost membership plans, which includes free deliveries on orders of $35 or more, double fuel points and even some streaming services like Disney+, with ads.

Qualified customers are those who receive benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, WIC, Medicaid and more.

