Mobile home erupts in flames, sends resident to Atlanta Burn Center

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — A mobile home in White County and multiple vehicles caught fire in the early hours of New Year’s Eve.

According to White County Fire Services, the fire on Highway 255 North in the Sautee area left one resident burned.

Officials said when firefighters got to the scene around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, they found a mobile home and two vehicles fully involved in fire.

While all of the mobile home’s occupants were ablet o get out, one person was reported to have burn injuries.

Due to the patient’s severe injuries, White county EMS had them flown to Grady Memorial Hospital via AirLife for treatment.

The fire department said crews remained on scene for several hours to fully extinguish the blaze and perform overhaul operations, finishing around 6:30 a.m.

The Georgia State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

