Kennesaw State graduate’s emotional graduation moment goes viral

KENNESAW, Ga. — A recent Kennesaw State University graduate is going viral after his mother posted an emotional graduation ceremony video to social media.

As hundreds gathered in their caps and gowns, Sean Hanford stood out.

“It wasn’t really about the cap and gown, it was about the seasons of uncertainty that led up to that moment,” he said.

It was a moment that highlights the peaks and many valleys came full circle with a flood of emotions.

“He was crying, and I said you know what this is, Black boy joy,” said Lori Hanford.

Sean’s biggest cheerleader is his mother, Lori Hanford, a celebrity media correspondent also known for her role on Netflix’s hit show “The Later Daters.” Hanford said she posted the video to her social media pages for the world to see.

“I wanted the world to see that Black boys, they can do it, they can persevere. I didn’t think it would be a viral moment, but I wanted to capture a Black boy crying and being emotional because I think we teach our sons not to cry, that makes you weak,” she said.

The video has over four million views, but the story behind it began when Hanford’s mother formed a village of mentors for her son at a young age.

“I put him in the Steve Harvey mentoring program for boys. Every time he wanted to give up in college, it might be a text from Mr. Harvey or Pastor Jamal Bryant of New Birth and Pastor Kerri, you know, they made him an intern,” she said.

Sean’s freshman year of college was paid free of charge, thanks to the Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation scholarship. He was also awarded a scholarship from New Birth Missionary Baptist Church and received other scholarships.

The graduate worked a full-time job, mentored young boys, became a realtor, and a business owner, all while he studied at Kennesaw State University and endured rising costs.

His mother said there were times when they couldn’t afford the meal plan, but she credits God for surrounding her family with countless community leaders, attorneys and organizations for relieving some of the financial burden.

“Really, thanks to my mom, she connected me with great people, great mentors,” Sean Hanford said.

The graduate says he wants to own a real estate brokerage company in the near future. He said he is thankful to all of his mentors and those who helped him graduate from college with minimal debt.

Sean Handford said he wrote down his goals and prayed over them daily as he held on to bible scriptures to help his dreams become reality.

