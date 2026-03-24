26 guns, fentanyl, meth seized in DeKalb drug bust

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A major drug operation in DeKalb County has been shut down with the help of the department’s new Real Time Crime Center, according to police.

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Officials say the Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) played a key role in coordinating multiple units, including SWAT, HIDTA, Narcotics/Vice, Gang Unit officers, East and Tucker Precinct officers, and federal partners with the ATF.

Authorities executed a search warrant on March 18 at a location along the 6200 block of Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain.

During the search, investigators say they uncovered a large amount of drugs and weapons, including 26 guns and multiple types of drugs.

Police reported seizing:

3.7 ounces of fentanyl

23.2 ounces of cocaine/ fentanyl

318 ecstasy pills containing fentanyl

More than 3 ounces of crack cocaine

1.6 ounces of powdered cocaine

1.6 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine

Nearly 14 pounds of marijuana

482 oxycodone pills

12.8 ounces of THC gummies

50alprazolam pills, and almost 3 ounces of psychedelic mushrooms

14 digital scales

Investigators noted that as little as 0.002 grams of fentanyl can be deadly.

Three suspects were arrested at the scene and are facing multiple charges. Their identities have not been released.

Police say the Real Time Crime Center is already changing how officers fight crime in the county by giving investigators real-time intelligence and coordination tools. Officials say the technology is helping them respond faster and build stronger cases.

“People who bring crime into DeKalb County are going to jail,” the department said.

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