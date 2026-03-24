Runaway teen charged with trying to attack woman inside Kroger bathroom

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies have charged a teen after a woman used her keys to fight off an attack inside a Kroger bathroom. They said he was reported missing as a runaway.

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On March 10, a woman told deputies that she noticed someone standing outside a bathroom stall at the Kroger store on Cumming Hwy.

When she opened the stall, she said a man tried to attack her. She screamed and hit him with her keys. Deputies said the suspect ran out of the store and they issued an alert for him.

Weeks later, they have made an arrest.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect is a teen who was reported as a runaway on March 22. They eventually found the teen with several bags, including one that was stolen from Kroger.

Detectives interviewed the teen and connected him to the March 10 attempted attack. The teen has been charged with criminal attempt to commit rape and criminal trespass.

The sheriff’s office did not release the suspect’s name or age. He is now at the Paulding Youth Detention Center.

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