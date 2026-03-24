Historic Rome courthouse burns, tower collapses

ROME, Ga. — The historic courthouse in Rome is a total loss after a massive fire, a Floyd County fire division chief chief said in a news conference on Monday.

The fire caused the bell tower of the structure to collapse.

Rome-Floyd County Fire Department said they were able safely evacuate everyone from the fast-moving fire before they had to switch to a defensive posture.

0 of 19 Historic Rome courthouse catches fire (WSB-TV) Historic Rome courthouse catches fire (WSB-TV) Rome courthouse ablaze SOURCE: Doug Walker, City of Rome Public Information Officer Rome courthouse ablaze SOURCE: Doug Walker, City of Rome Public Information Officer Rome courthouse ablaze SOURCE: Doug Walker, City of Rome Public Information Officer Rome courthouse ablaze SOURCE: Doug Walker, City of Rome Public Information Officer Rome courthouse ablaze SOURCE: Doug Walker, City of Rome Public Information Officer Rome courthouse ablaze SOURCE: Doug Walker, City of Rome Public Information Officer Historic Rome courthouse catches fire (WSB-TV) Rome courthouse fire The historic Rome courthouse is fully engulfed in flames. (Source: Floyd County Government) Courthouse fire Rome Fire and smoke are seen at the historic Rome courthouse. People are being told to avoid the area. (Source: WSBTV) Rome courthouse fire The historic Rome courthouse caught fire March 23, 2026. Officials say the courthouse was undergoing renovations at the time. (Source: Contributed) Courthouse Fire Rome Smoke pours from the historic Rome courthouse March 23, 2026. All were evacuated safely from the structure. (Source: Contributed) courthouse fire rome A plume of black smoke is seen coming from the historic Rome courthouse. Rome PD is asking people to avoid 5th Avenue at Tribune and Government Plaza. (Source: Jeanne Kruger) Rome Courthouse Fire The historic Rome courthouse is on fire. Fire crews are working to keep the fire from spreading. (Source: Jeanne Kruger) Rome courthouse fire The historic Rome courthouse was still being used as the office of the Floyd County Tax Commissioner. (Source: Contributed)

The fire was discovered in the building at around 2:20 p.m. Monday. The courthouse was undergoing renovations at the time of the fire.

No firefighters or members of the public were hurt in the fire, fire officials confirmed.

The historic courthouse was built in 1892. The site was previously home to the Davis Foundry, and will still being used as the office of the Floyd County Tax Commissioner.

The tax commissioner’s office said in a statement Monday night, “Thank God for the Facilities staff who warned us to get out and the firefighters and 1st responders who ran into the fire while we ran out.”

They asked the public to please be patient “as we attempt to recover and pick up the pieces. Many services can be handled from www.floydcountytax.com. We hope to have a temporary office set up soon, but likely in a week or so. We will keep the public informed as soon as possible."

In a statement, Sammy Rich, Rome City manager, said the loss of the structure “is the loss of over a century of history, memory, and a landmark that has long stood at the heart of our community’s identity. For generations, the courthouse has served as a symbol of Floyd County’s heritage and civic life.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group