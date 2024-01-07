23-year-old dies after being shot in the chest in DeKalb parking lot, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after he was shot in a parking lot near an apartment complex, DeKalb County police say.
Police responded just after 7 p.m. to the 13000 block of Turnberry Place to a person shot call. When they arrived on scene, they found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest in the parking lot.
The victim was involved in a physical altercation with the suspect prior to the shooting, according to police.
Police are on scene trying to determine what occurred and what led to the altercation.
