20-year-old man shot after at apartment complex in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police department are investigating a shooting that occurred just before 11 p.m. Friday night.
DKPD officials say at 10:42 p.m., they responded to 4103 Wesley Club Drive in reference to a person shot call. The address corresponds to the Wesley Club Apartments.
When they arrived, they found a 20-year-old man with multiple gunshots wounds. He was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police responded and said their investigation is ongoing.
