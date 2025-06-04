2 women injured, 1 cat killed in DeKalb Co. house fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two women were injured and one of their cats was killed in a house fire in DeKalb County early Wednesday.

Just after midnight, firefighters were dispatched to 4175 Ballina Drive to reports of a two-story house fire.

Two women were outside in the driveway when firefighters arrived. They said they couldn’t find their two cats.

When firefighters searched the house, they found one dead cat inside and another cat still hasn’t been found.

The two women suffered minor injuries. One of them experienced smoke inhalation, and the other had minor burns to the face.

Both victims were taken to the hospital.

They are both displaced from their home and will be assisted by the American Red Cross.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue said the fire started in the garage, though they are not exactly sure how it began at this time. Their investigation continues.

