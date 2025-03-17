DeKalb County

2 people shot, suspect arrested after domestic argument in DeKalb County

By WSBTV.com News Staff
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County police say they arrested a man after a shooting Sunday morning.

Police say at 9 a.m. they responded to a shooting call in the 2500 block of Boulder Springs Point.

When they arrived, they learned the shooting occurred due to a domestic argument at a home.

Police say the suspect, 46-year-old Walter Marks shot a 45-year-old woman, along with a 34-year-old man.

The 34-year-old man called 911 from a nearby gas station, police said. Both victims were taken to the hospital.

Their condition based on their injuries is unclear.

Marks was arrested and taken to the DeKalb County Jail where he is charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Officials also learned the 34-year-old man shot back at Marks, however, he is a convicted felon.

Police say they charged him with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and false statements.

