2 killed in multi-car crash in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two drivers were killed in a multi-vehicle accident in DeKalb County Sunday night, according to police.
The accident happened at the intersection of Covington Highway and South Indian Creek Trail around 10:45 p.m.
The two drivers were pronounced dead at the hospital. A third driver was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The victims have not been identified. The accident investigation is ongoing.
It’s unclear if there were any passengers in any of the cars involved.
