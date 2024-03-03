Girlfriend’s family arrested after 23-year-old Ga. man shot, killed during argument

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. — Three family members were arrested after a 23-year-old Georgia man died.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Bainbridge Public Safety requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to help with an investigation regarding the death of Oharra Reggynaulde Thomas, 23, of Bainbridge.

The incident happened on Feb. 25, just before 6 p.m. in the 1400 block of Avenue A in Bainbridge.

The GBI stated that Thomas got into an argument with his girlfriend, and several family members, including her sister, Brianna Chandler, 24, her brother, Anthony Tyrome Chandler, 26, and her mother, Angela Balogun, 44, all of Bainbridge.

The argument escalated before Anthony Chandler allegedly shot Thomas multiple times. Thomas later died from his injuries.

TRENDING STORIES:

The GBI arrested and charged the trio for the death of Thomas.

Anthony Chandler was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Balogun was charged with tampering with evidence, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Brianna Chandler was charged with aggravated assault and hindering the apprehension of a fugitive.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

All three were booked into the Decatur County Jail. A GBI medical examiner will perform an autopsy on Thomas.

The case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomasville at 229-225-4090 or Bainbridge Public Safety at 229-248-2038.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Floyd County corrections sergeant arrested for choking handcuffed, juvenile detainee

©2023 Cox Media Group