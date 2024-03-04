Atlanta woman behind viral ‘Who -- Did I Marry’ TikTok series set to appear on Tamron Hall

ATLANTA — ‘Who -- Did I Marry?’ It’s a series that has reached thousands and gained millions of views on TikTok.

A metro Atlanta woman turned her storytime about her divorce into TikTok’s newest hit reality series.

Tareasa Johnson, also known as Reesa Teesa captured the attention of millions with her 50-part series, claiming the man she married was not what he seemed.

Johnson recounts her experiences with her ex-husband in 10-minute increments while finishing her hair or driving to work.

She says she’s received mixed reviews.

“I know I am getting attacked, but it did help somebody. When I hear someone say, girl, I watched all 50 parts I am genially humble that someone took 500 minutes out of their life and watched the story that I went through,” Johnsons said.

TikTok users have declared the series a classic — and demanded a Hollywood treatment. Each video has averaged at least 1 million views since the first video went up on Feb. 14.

In part 51, Johnson sits down with Tamron Hall to share her story.

You can watch the full interview on the Tamron Hall Show today at 3 p.m. just before Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m. only on Channel 2.

