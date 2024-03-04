16-year-old falls into water, drowns while on camping trip with family in Georgia state park

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager has died after officials say his body was found in a lake at a Georgia state park.
Chattooga County sheriff officials said at 3 p.m. Saturday, deputies and fire crews received reports of a possible drowning at Sloppy Floyd State Park.
According to the investigation, a 16-year-old was with his family from out of town and was camping in the park when he decided to go fishing.
Investigators determined that the teenager suffered a medical episode while fishing in an area that had a steep bank and fell into the water.
Officials said a family on a trail above the water saw him and called 911.
Authorities confirmed that the teenager was pronounced dead.
The victim’s condition has not been revealed.
The investigation into the drowning remains ongoing.
