Extra security is out at Six Flags after shooting nearby

ATLANTA — There’s extra security in the area outside of Six Flags Sunday after an officer-involved shooting on Saturday, just off Six Flags property.

That shooting left a 15-year-old in critical condition after he was shot by an officer during an exchange of gunfire, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2 Action News obtained cell phone video of the incident that happened on Saturday night, outside Six Flags.

A GBI spokesperson said there were about 500-600 young teens outside the Six Flags in the area of South Service Road.

GBI investigators said there were several fights in the area and multiple suspects fired at officers.

On Sunday, Shelby Crawford and Jaz Cowan told Channel 2′s Larry Spruill they noticed things were different at the park.

Crawford noticed the extra security officers in the area.

“We saw more police officers kind of walking around and talking. I was telling him, something happened, there had to be a fight, but we didn’t realize something happened until we walked out,” said Crawford.

“They put more police and security outside, just to make sure everyone was safe. It did seem a little more empty than usual. But ultimately, I felt safe,” said Cowan.

Channel 2 Action News has reported on several incidents that involved teens at or near Six Flags.

One incident happened on the opening day in 2023.

There were multiple fights at the park.

Another incident happened in the Fall of 2023, a teen said he was attacked while at the park.

Gerald Rose with the New Order National Human Rights Organization talked to Channel 2 Action News about the violence.

“The gun violence is at an uprise and it’s not even summer time yet. This is not the first time something like this happened at Six Flags. There’s a pattern throughout Metro Atlanta about the ongoing gun violence,” said Rose.

TRENDING STORIES:

A spokesperson for Six Flags released the following statement:

“Our goal is to provide safe, fun entertainment. We employ state-of-the-art security systems and metal detection, maintain a robust and vigilant Public Safety Department, and have strong support from Cobb County Police who are present both inside and outside the park. Every guest is expected to follow our strict code of conduct and anyone unwilling to follow that code of conduct is unwelcome. It is incredibly disappointing that our community is disrupted at public events throughout the region by groups of underaged youth. Just like other venues in the area, we are committed to keeping this type of trouble outside our park and off our property. There was police activity involving gunshots; we want to confirm there was no shooting at our property or parking lot. This took place on South Service Road which is not owned or operated by Six Flags. However, we join our community and the Atlanta region in our commitment to safety and security. We won’t put up with that type of activity here.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Teen hurt in police shooting near Six Flags

©2023 Cox Media Group