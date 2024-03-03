$1M Powerball ticket sold in Georgia

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — There were some big winners in Georgia for Saturday’s Powerball drawing.

One $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at Market At Stockbridge on Davidson Parkway in Stockbridge.

There were also two $50,000 winners in Georgia.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

One $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a kiosk in Walmart on Browns Bridge Road in Cumming and another sold at Neighborhood Grocery on U.S. Highway 84 in Patterson.

The next Powerball drawing happens Monday, March 4.

The estimated jackpot for that drawing is currently $460 million with a cash value of $220.4 million.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Video shows suspects robbing gas station with knife and hammer

©2023 Cox Media Group