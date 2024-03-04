GBI called to investigate after 3 law enforcement agencies involved in incident on Georgia highway

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been requested after three agencies were involved in an incident.

On Sunday around 10:20 p.m., Georgia State Route 115 at Habersham Mills outside Clarkesville was shut down for an extended time due to law enforcement activity.

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office stated that three law enforcement agencies were involved in the incident.

The agencies involved requested the GBI to process the scene.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the GBI for more details. We’ll have the latest on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

No other details regarding the incident, the agencies involved, or others involved will be released until the GBI finishes its investigation.

The highway was reopened around 5 a.m. on Monday.

