2 dead after shooting at DeKalb County motel

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating the deaths of two people at a DeKalb County motel.

Officers responded to a shooting call at the Efficiency Lodge off Flat Shoals Road on Tuesday morning.

Detectives at the scene told Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach that police found a woman dead inside one of the motel rooms. A man was also shot and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died.

The victims’ names have not been released. Police at the scene told Gehlbach they are investigating their deaths as a homicide.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES

IN OTHER NEWS

‘A horrible feeling:’ Domestic violence survivor says connected car was used to track her She realized her estranged husband was using her Mercedes-Benz to trace her.

©2024 Cox Media Group