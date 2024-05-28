Alpharetta road to close today for investigation into crash that killed 3 teens

Police will shut down part of a busy Alpharetta road for a few hours on Tuesday morning. The closure is for an investigation into a crash that killed three teenagers and injured two others.

The crash happened two weeks ago on Westside Parkway. UGA freshmen Sriya Avasarala and Anvi Sharma and Alpharetta High School senior Aryan Joshi died in the crash.

Alpharetta police will shut down Westside Parkway on the northbound side between Maxwell Road and Hembree Road from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The southbound lanes will stay open.

Police will need to shut down the northbound lanes to reconstruct the crash site.

Police said the initial investigation suggests speed was a factor in the crash. Police believe the driver lost control and the vehicle flipped and landed upside-down in the tree line.

