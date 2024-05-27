Secretary accused of charging over $100,000 to Georgia company credit card

DONALSONVILLE, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a woman in connection to a theft case.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to help with a theft investigation at Youmans’ Machine Shop in Donalsonville.

Brenda Stein, 67, of Blakely, has been an employee since 2006 and was the secretary between 2018 and 2024.

Stein allegedly opened credit card accounts in her name under the Youmans’ Machine Shop business account.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to the GBI, Stein had charged more than $100,000 in personal purchases while employed.

She was arrested and charged with two counts of theft by taking. She was transported to the Seminole County Jail.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Roswell home bursts into flames after lightning strike

©2024 Cox Media Group