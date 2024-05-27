Woman killed in Paulding County house fire

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Paulding County woman was killed in a house fire during strong storms Monday morning.
Firefighters said a man called 911 around 10:36 a.m. to report that his home in Dallas was on fire and that his wife, who is disabled, was trapped inside.
When fire crews got to the scene they found heavy black smoke billowing from the home. Crews searched the home and found the 62-year-old woman unconscious in a rear bedroom. She was pulled from the house, but pronounced dead at the scene.
It’s unclear if the fire was storm-related.
The woman was not identified. The State Fire Marshall’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office are both investigating.
