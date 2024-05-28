Shootout at northwest Atlanta home leads to police calling SWAT to respond

ATLANTA — Police say a shootout at a northwest Atlanta home prompted a SWAT response Monday night. The situation ended Tuesday morning.

Channel 2′s Darryn Moore was at the scene off Neal Street for updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

Police responded to reports of shots fired inside a home around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers told Channel 2 Action News that a white car drove up to the house on Neal Street and someone in the car opened fire. People inside the house shot back, and one person was grazed by a bullet in the stomach.

Police said people who were outside the house ran inside after. When police showed up, they saw some people walk out of the house and others stay inside.

The officers believed the people inside were the shooters so they called the SWAT team for backup, according to APD.

At this time, no one has been charged and police are working to determine if the people inside the house were shooting in self-defense.

Officers are also checking FLOCK cameras for the white car, the investigation remains ongoing.

