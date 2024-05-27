Zac Brown’s restraining order request to stop estranged wife’s social media posts denied by judge

ATLANTA — A federal judge has denied county music superstar Zac Brown’s request for a temporary restraining order against his estranged wife Kelly Yazdi.

Brown filed the restraining order on May 20 to have Yazdi remove an Instagram post to keep her “or anyone acting on her behalf from making any public statement or disclosing any confidential or private information in violation of the terms of Ms. Yazdi’s Employee and Confidentiality Agreements,” as well as “anyone acting on her behalf from otherwise making any defamatory, false, untrue, or otherwise damaging statements regarding ZBC and its affiliates, Mr. Brown and his family, and the Zac Brown Band and any of its members or their family members.”

In his ruling, the judge wrote that he “denies the motion for restraining order on the basis that the court has serious reservations as to whether (Brown) will prevail on the merits.”

The couple announced they were divorcing in Dec. 2023 – about four months after getting married in a Georgia ceremony, People Magazine reported.

Over the last few weeks, Yazdi has been making social media posts describing the couple’s relationship.

In a post on May 20, Yazdi said “No one — not even Zac Brown with all of his money, power, celebrity, and lawyers – may silence my right to freely express myself through art or, although I have to date declined to do so publicly, to speak about the circumstances of our pending divorce.”

In his order, the judge said he wasn’t ready to make a ruling on the interlocutory injunction Brown had filed and said a hearing would be scheduled at a later date to figure out how to proceed.

