2 charged a month after man shot to death at DeKalb shopping center

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two suspects are facing charges after DeKalb County police said they shot a man to death last month.

On May 30, just after 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a shopping center in the 4000 block of Lavista Road.

Police identified the victim as 35-year-old Lorenzo Tucker.

On Thursday, DKPD said they arrested two men, Dontavious Davis, 25, and Travis Davis, 28.

Travis Davis was found in Clayton County.

They are both charged with murder and armed robbery.

