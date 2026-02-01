2-alarm fire burns metro Atlanta apartment building

DUNWOODY, Ga. — DeKalb County Fire Rescue fought a two-alarm apartment fire Saturday night, and they also fought the elements.

Crews responded to the fire at Dunwoody Village Apartment at 5:20 p.m., Assistant Chief Kenneth McKinney of DeKalb County Fire Rescue told Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter.

There were no reports of injuries, but eight units were involved and about 24 residents were displaced.

“The wind pushed the fire from one end of the building on the roof to the other end of the building on the roof,” McKinney said.

The fire crew had to work to make sure the fire didn’t jump to another building.

